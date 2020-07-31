Job centers reopen in St. Louis area

Job center staff are available to help those receiving unemployment benefits with their required weekly job search activities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Five job centers aimed at helping those who are looking for work reopened Wednesday, including two in the St. Louis area.

Centers in Arnold, Florissant, Sedalia, and Kirksville are open to the public and the location in Nevada, Missouri, is open by appointment only.

Job center staff are available to help those receiving unemployment benefits with their required weekly job search activities, training opportunities, career services, and resume writing, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

Displaced workers may be eligible to receive free training vouchers of up to $4,000, the release said.

Social distancing and other safety protocols will be implemented, including mask-wearing in municipalities where it is required.

Jobs resources are available also by phone a 1-888-728-5627, or online at jobs.mo.gov.

All Missouri Job Centers closed to the public in March when Gov. Mike Parson closed state office buildings due to COVID-19. For a list of hours and locations, click here.