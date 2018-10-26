EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in East St. Louis on Halloween for a ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally.

Biden will join Brendan Kelly, candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 12th Congressional District, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17); JB Pritzker, candidate for Illinois Governor; Juliana Stratton, candidate for Lieutenant Governor; Kwame Raoul, candidate for Illinois Attorney General; Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs; and others for the rally.

Doors open at 2 p.m. at the Iron Workers Local 392 located at 2985 Kingshighway in East St. Louis.

