Residents react to reports former St. Louis alderman will plead guilty in corruption case

His lawyer says former St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad entered a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney's office on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad will plead guilty in the corruption case that resulted in indictments for him and two other aldermen, according to documents filed in federal court.

His lawyer says Collins-Muhammad entered a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney's office on Friday.

People in the 21st Ward in north St. Louis had plenty to say after hearing their former alderman plans to plead guilty to federal corruption charges.

"He went through the neighborhood introducing himself to everyone and promised that he was an honest person," said resident Renoda Bryant-Miller.

Collins-Muhammad previously pleaded not guilty to the charges that allege he and former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd, and aldermanic president Lewis Reed accepted cash bribes in exchange for tax breaks.

Boyd and Reed have pleaded not guilty.

Debra Austell said she voted for the 31-year-old Collins-Muhammad.

"Well, I had read about him and he was the youngest one and maybe he'll do something. And then I saw the neighborhood pick up a little," she said.

Austell says last summer Collins-Muhammad gave her a plaque in memory of her late mom, who was a longtime, successful restaurant owner in the 21st ward.

Austell still can't believe her former alderman could soon head to prison.

"I was really shocked that he was even tied to it. It didn't seem like he was that type of person," Austell said.

Next month, four candidates will run in a special election, all vying to replace the embattled Collins-Muhammad.

And with the election fast approaching, people in the 21st Ward already have high hopes for their next alderperson, as well as issues they'd like to see tackled.

"I'm really looking forward to them cleaning up this neighborhood," Austell said. "I'm talking about violence. I'm talking about trash. I'm talking about all that."

"The next alderperson should be about the business every day," Bryant-Miller said.