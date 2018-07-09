BUNKER HILL, Ill. — 5 On Your Side is sending condolences to the family of John Thyer in Bunker Hill, located about an hour northeast of St. Louis.

John and his family were featured over the weekend during 5 On Your Side’s Show of Strength Telethon benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Doctors diagnosed John with ALS earlier this year.

PHOTOS | John Thyer passes away from ALS

ALS is a deadly neurological disease that affects muscle movement. You lose your ability to walk to chew, even to breathe.

John passed away Thursday surrounded by his wife, Cindy, and his loving family. He's survived by his wife, eight children, 25 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

During the two-day MDA Telethon event, 5 On Your Side raised a grand total of $96,263.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to John’s family.

