Join millions of others in putting together an earthquake plan

On Oct. 15, at least 11 million people are expected to take part in International ShakeOut Day by making an earthquake plan and trying it out

ST. LOUIS — The coronavirus pandemic has caused pretty much everyone to change plans, but organizers of an international event want to make sure people make an earthquake plan.

ShakeOut, a worldwide earthquake safety movement, said more than 17 million people have already registered to make a plan in the event of an earthquake, but they are hoping to give those numbers a boost next week.

On the third Thursday of October — which falls on Oct. 15 this year — at least 11 million people are expected to take part in International ShakeOut Day by making a plan and trying it out.

While drills and planning typically take place at workplaces or schools, those activities could conflict with social distancing. To work around these obstacles, ShakeOut said groups have been training through video-conferencing or staggering dates and times to keep groups small. For more ideas, visit the ShakeOut website's COVID-19 page.

To get registered for International ShakeOut Day, click here.

ShakeOut organizers suggest following the seven steps to earthquake safety from the Earthquake Country Alliance:

Prepare

Step 1: Secure your space by identifying hazards and securing moveable items.

Secure your space by identifying hazards and securing moveable items. Step 2: Plan to be safe by creating a disaster plan and deciding how you will communicate in an emergency.

Plan to be safe by creating a disaster plan and deciding how you will communicate in an emergency. Step 3: Organize disaster supplies in convenient locations.

Organize disaster supplies in convenient locations. Step 4: Minimize financial hardship by organizing important documents, strengthening your property, and considering insurance.

Survive and recover

Step 5: Drop, Cover, and Hold On when the earth shakes.

Drop, Cover, and Hold On when the earth shakes. Step 6: Improve safety after earthquakes by evacuating if necessary, helping the injured, and preventing further injuries or damage.

After the immediate threat of the earthquake has passed, your level of preparedness will determine your quality of life in the weeks and months that follow: