Jon Hamm buys Imo's Pizza for SSM Saint Louis University Hospital workers

Jon Hamm is giving back in the most St. Louis way possible 🍕👩‍⚕️👨🏾‍⚕️

ST. LOUIS — Nexcore St. Louis started its "Streamathon STL" with a lot of star power Friday afternoon.

St. Louis native, actor, John Burroughs grad and Blues and Cardinals superfan Jon Hamm kicked off the virtual telethon in the most St. Louis way possible.

Hamm bought Imo's Pizza for the hospital staff as they serve the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The TV and film star chatted live on the telethon with the workers as they received their St. Louis-style favorites.

"Thank you all so much for what you're doing just not for every single person there but also the whole town and preventing it from spreading," Hamm said. "We all know how important it is so thank you so much, I hope to be back home and visit you guys in person, I'llll deliver some pizza in person when all of this blows over."

Nexcore's "Streamathon STL" is 32 hours of live streaming to raise funds for small and independent businesses and restaurants in the region.

You can find a link to the stream by clicking here.

In case you were wondering, Hamm's favorite Imo's order is hamburger and bacon. He said he used to get it all the time after working late shifts at Cardwell's in high school.