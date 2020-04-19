ST. LOUIS — It's the question you can't avoid in St. Louis: Where did you go to high school?

While we all personally know how to respond when asked this standard St. Louis question, we also probably know how to answer for some of St. Louis' most notable celebrities as well.

We know John Goodman went to Affton, Jayson Tatum went to Chaminade and Karlie Kloss went to Webster Groves.

And of course, we know Jon Hamm went to John Burroughs.

The St. Louis native graduated from Burroughs in 1989 before becoming a big Hollywood star. On Friday, he paid a visit to his old high school once again. Well, kind of.

With the country working and learning from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students at John Burroughs have been working remotely as well.

And some of them got quite the thrill when Hamm dropped in to play a virtual trivia game on Friday.

In a tweet, the school said Hamm answered questions, shared stories and talked about St. Louis, his alma mater and St. Louis with more than 165 students.

And if you were wondering, yes, he was wearing a Blues hat.

Related Stories

RELATED: Local wineries come together to make hand sanitizer for first responders

RELATED: Anheuser-Busch donates hand sanitizer to St. Louis city, county first responders

RELATED: HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital celebrates discharge of COVID-19 patient

RELATED: Parkway North grad Sug Sutton drafted by Washington Mystics in WNBA

RELATED: Local St. Louis makers team up to make face shields for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic