Jon Hamm wants you to help one of his St. Louis favorites: St. Louis County Library

Instead of hosting a fundraising gala, the St. Louis County Library Foundation is holding a Fund the Need Week Fundraiser. To spread the word, they enlisted Jon Hamm

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis' own Jon Hamm is helping the St. Louis County Library Foundation in its push to raise $100,000 to help students in need.

Instead of a gala this year, the St. Louis County Library Foundation has opted for a Fund the Need Week fundraiser that includes raffles and tickets to an online happy hour with a New York Times bestselling author.

To get the word out, the library system enlisted the help of one of St. Louis' favorite sons.

"When you support the library foundation's Fund the Need Week, you support tutoring, Chromebooks, learning pads, WiFi hotspots and books needed to help kids learn during this pandmic and beyond," Hamm said in the video posted to the library system's Facebook page.

According to the fundraising page, every $100 donated can provide 20 books, every $500 can provide 10 Playtime Learning Pads and every $5,000 can provide six weeks of tutoring for 120 children.

And because it's Jon Hamm, he couldn't finish the video without shouting out his favorite teams.

"Let's go Blues. Let's Go Cardinals. Let's Go St. Louis."

The happy hour will be with Chris Bohjalian, the author of "The Red Lotus" and 21 other books. You can also donate $100 for a chance to win a trip for two to a five-star, waterfront resort in Antigua.

For more information about the fundraiser and raffles, visit the St. Louis County Library Foundation's website.