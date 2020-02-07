Missouri man whose case compelled WNBA star to put career on hold freed from prison

Jonathan Irons, 40, walked out of prison Wednesday

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Jonathan Irons, the Missouri inmate whose case compelled one of the WNBA’s greatest players to put her career on hold until he was set free, was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center Wednesday.

Irons, now 40 years old, was convicted and sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 1998 O’Fallon, Missouri home invasion in which the victim was robbed, shot and assaulted. The victim survived and fired one shot with his own gun.

In March, Cole County Judge Dan Green vacated the sentence. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court, saying Green overstepped his authority. The state’s highest court denied Schmitt’s appeal this week, sending the decision on whether to retry Irons back to St. Charles County where the crime occurred.

Lohmar declined to comment, but announced he’s having a press conference Thursday to discuss the case.

One of Irons’ attorneys, Jay Lenox, told 5 On Your Side that Lohmar declined to retry his client and that he walked out of prison Wednesday evening.

Sources told 5 On Your Side that Lohmar’s reasons against retrying the case included a lack of DNA evidence, the fact that Irons’ alleged confession to O’Fallon detectives when he was 16 years old was not witnessed or recorded, and witnesses put Irons in the neighborhood, but not at the crime scene, no evidence linking Irons to the weapon, and fingerprint evidence did not prove helpful in determining Irons’ guilt or innocence.

The detective who said Irons confessed to the crime is now deceased.