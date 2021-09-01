Downtown St. Louis protesters demand Hawley's resignation

5 On Your Side reached out to Hawley’s office for comment. In a statement earlier this week, Hawley said he will never apologize for doing his job.

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of protesters gathered in downtown St. Louis to demand Republican Sen. Josh Hawley resign. This comes as Hawley has been in the national spotlight this week.

On Saturday afternoon, protesters who gathered outside of the Old Courthouse said they want Hawley to step down based on claims that he helped fuel the riots at the nation's Capitol.

The protest was organized by the activist group Resist STL.

"We're calling on everyday people to come out and demand that Josh Hawley resign. It's not a small group of people — this is actually a broad coalition of people across the state of Missouri and across the country demanding this," said organizer Alex Cohen.

Happening Now: Resign Hawley protest growing outside of the old courthouse downtown STL. They’re demanding Hawley step down following the riots at Capitol and because of “unfounded conspiracy theories.” @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/wFxe3w0pim — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) January 9, 2021

Following the riots on Wednesday, the joint session of Congress reconvened to finish voting on the Electoral College results – and Hawley stood firm in his plans to object to the certification of votes in some states, echoing Trump’s unfounded claims of fraud in the November general election.

Hawley condemned the violence that interrupted the debate earlier in the day and said that was why he would continue his objection.

