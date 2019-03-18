ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis police officer charged with killing a co-worker and friend during a Russian Roulette-style shooting will now get to leave the house as he awaits his criminal trial.

A judge on Friday issued a new court order allowing Nathaniel Hendren, 29, to leave home once a week on Sundays to attend religious services.

According to the order, details regarding the time and location of the services have been provided to the state, the court and will be provided to pre-trial services.

Prosecutors objected to the request.

Hendren had been on house arrest and monitored through a GPS device since being released from jail after posting $10,000 bond in late January.

The rookie officer is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in connection to the Jan. 24 shooting death of fellow St. Louis police officer Katlyn Alix.

Hendren was supposed to be protecting the community in his designated patrol area at the time.

Instead, court documents state he and Alix, who was off-duty at the time, were at his apartment playing with a revolver that was loaded with just one bullet.

According to court documents, they were taking turns firing at each other, but when Hendren pointed it at Alix and pulled the trigger, she was struck in the chest.

Officer Alix later died at SLU Hospital.

Prosecutors have said they have reason to believe drugs and alcohol were involved in the alleged crimes.

Officers Hendren and Alix were said to be good friends and had just patrolled the streets together two days before her death.