Judge denies restraining order filed over downtown tent encampments

ST. LOUIS — A U.S. district judge on Saturday denied a temporary restraining order request filed by ArchCity Defenders over homeless tent encampments in downtown St. Louis.

The organization asked for the order to stop the displacement of people in the encampments after the City of St. Louis ordered the site to be vacated.

The city wanted the tents gone Friday morning because of concerns over COVID-19 and the lack of social distancing in those encampments.

Advocates told 5 On Your Side that outreach workers provided the tents for the homeless to give them some measure of social distancing during the pandemic. They had hoped the city would allow the camps to remain in place until the city's stay-at-home order is lifted.

The city remains under a stay-at-home order until further notice.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk ordered a preliminary injunction hearing on this issue to be held at 10 a.m. on May 12.

Statement from City of St. Louis:

"We thank the federal court for their time and attention to this matter and are now focused on next steps. There continues to be safe and secure shelter with case management and other health and behavioral services for those who are willing to move into shelter."