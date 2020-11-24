Judge halts promotions for St. Louis police officers

St. Louis Police Officers Association asked judge for a restraining order, saying the list of eligible officers is 5 1/2 years old

ST. LOUIS — The last time a St. Louis police officer had the opportunity to apply for a promotion to sergeant was 5 1/2 years ago.

That’s too long to keep new and veteran officers from a chance at a promotion and violating the city’s own rules, according to Jeff Roorda, business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association.

“If this list were a gallon of milk, it would be curdled,” Roorda said. “It’s well past its expiration date.

“That means that people, who 5 1/2 years ago, decided they weren’t going to take the test then for whatever reason and were just going to take it next time have gone an awful long time without the opportunity for advancement,” Roorda said.

A St. Louis judge granted the union’s request for a restraining order, which has put a halt to the department’s ability to promote patrolmen to sergeant for now. Another hearing date has been set for Dec. 7.

5 On Your Side is awaiting a response from the city's attorneys.

A police spokesperson said the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Just how many police officers who last took the test and remain on the list the department is using for promotion is unclear.

Roorda said the department recently tried to promote 13 officers to sergeant, and the rules state the chief can pick from as many as 18 – or five more officers than he needs to fill the spots.

Roorda said a department staffing report shows the city is short 199 officers and has 38 vacant sergeant positions. The sergeant vacancies include 36 positions in the uniformed patrol division, he said.

“Essentially all specialized units are fully staffed with sergeants, and, as usual, the front lines are left to fend for themselves,” he said. “We’re that many officers short and they’re looking to take another 13 officers off the streets to promote them to supervise, who?"

Roorda said the city’s own rules require the department to offer a new test every two years to officers vying for a promotion.