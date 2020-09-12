Judge orders St. Louis County flooring company to pay $24K in restitution after scamming customers

The Missouri attorney general said Hammond Floors and Construction took money from customers upfront but didn't do the work

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County flooring company was ordered to return thousands of dollars to customers it scammed, the Missouri attorney general's office said Tuesday.

A press release from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office said Hammond Floors and Construction LLC and its owner, Andre Hammond, were ordered to pay more than $43,000 for failing to provide services after taking upfront payment.

The press release said the company failed to respond to the petition from the attorney general alleging violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.

After failing to reply, the business was ordered to pay $24,800 in restitution to six customers and more than $19,000 in other fines.

“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office works hard every day to fight fraud and deceptive business practices on behalf of Missouri consumers who have fallen prey to swindlers,” Schmitt said in the press release. “Whenever we discover that Missourians may have been defrauded, we aggressively investigate and pursue legal action when warranted.”

In addition to the fines, Hammond Floors will be prohibited from accepting advance payments for real estate, construction services or appliances in the future.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a similar scam, The attorney general's office encourages Missourians to file a complaint by calling the consumer protection hotline at 800-392-8222, or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.