Juneteenth celebrations in the St. Louis area

The holiday serves as an opportunity to cherish freedom, but also poignantly acknowledge the history of slavery in the country

ST. LOUIS — Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

The Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves in the United States, was issued by President Abraham Lincoln in January 1863. However, it took much longer for news of his order to spread, and didn’t reach slaves in Galveston, Texas, until June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger read the proclamation there. Generations have celebrated on June 19 ever since.

The name Juneteenth comes from a blending of the date.

JUNE 19

Celebration with motorcade in East St. Louis 11 a.m.

Nonprofit Community Development Sustainable Solutions will have a motorcade start at 89th and State Street in East St. Louis and the destination will be around noon at the East St. Louis City Hall building with a flag raising ceremony.

March for Justice 1 p.m.

Action St. Louis will hold a march beginning at 1 p.m. at 11 N. 4th Street.

Ride for Freedom 1 p.m.

It’s put on by HOT 104.1 and 95.5 the Lou. Decorate your car and meet at 1 p.m. at the corner of Union and Natural Bridge in the Schnucks parking lot.

HOT 104.1 Decorate your car, turn your radios up and join us as I broadcast live for Derrick "Lil' D" Greene - Hot 104.1 St. Louis' Juneteenth Ride For Freedom

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed is hosting the event.

"Juneteenth is an opportunity for everyone to educate themselves on the African American heritage and to honor the lives, sacrifices and contributions that were given to help build the American fabric. I invite anyone who wants to celebrate to join us at the car parade on Friday," said St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

ExpectUS Juneteenth Celebration 5 p.m.

“Come join us June 19, 2020 as we celebrate Juneteenth OUT LOUD. As we continue this fight for Black liberation, we also want to uplift a Black holiday.

This is black joy meeting black resistance! ALLIES YOU ARE NEEDED. ✊🏽 See y’all there,” according to the Facebook event.

Tower Grove East Show of Solidarity at 5:30 p.m.

A protest organized by AJ Eslow Winingham said it will be held to show love and support. It’ll be held at the corner of Compton and Pestalozzi.

Peace Rally 6:30 p.m.

Remember the 400 is putting on the peace rally that will start at 6951 Olive Blvd in University City. According to a flyer, it’s a family friend event. Organizers are asking attendees to bring signs, posters and to wear face masks.

JUNE 20

Trailnet’s Celebration Community Ride 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s the third annual ride and its focus this year will be on the city’s rich history of African American musicians. Due to COVID-19, this year’s ride will be a scavenger hunt.

VIRTUAL

26th Annual Juneteenth Festival will begin at 9 p.m. on June 19 and go through June 29 at midnight, according to an event on Eventbrite. For more information visit www.juneteenthfestivalonline.com.

Juneteenth Music Festival

Check out the online destination celebrations around the world showcasing art, history, education and music.

The virtual festival will start Thursday, June 18.

Memphis Juneteenth Urban Music Festival

Memphis Juneteenth is hosting an awareness webinar with guest speaker Tammy Borkcom.

Juneteenth Shop Black Virtual Experience

About 100 businesses will be featured during the event on June 19. There will be a variety of products available from skin care, clothing, food and more.

The virtual shopping experience will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.