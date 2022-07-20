Jury to begin deliberations in murder trial of man accused of killing retired St. Louis police captain

Retired Capt. David Dorn was killed in June 2020 while trying to protect a pawn shop from looters

ST. LOUIS — The defense for a man accused of killing a 77-year-old retired Police Capt. David Dorn closed its case Wednesday in less than an hour after showing how police found no forensic evidence linking their client to the scene.

Stephan Cannon was charged with first-degree murder after police and prosecutors say he gunned down Dorn outside Lee’s Pawn Shop. Dorn was trying to protect the North St. Louis business from looters on the night of June 2, 2020, during the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd.

The third day of the trial began Wednesday with Chief Trial Assistant Marvin Teer asking the judge to reopen the state’s case. He rested the state’s case Tuesday, but asked to recall Elicia Beavers to the stand.

Defense attorneys objected, but Judge Theresa Counts Burke sided with the prosecution to recall Beavers.

Beavers testified Tuesday that Cannon lived with her and her boyfriend at the time of the murder.

Beavers struggled Tuesday to look at Cannon when prosecutors asked her to identify him, not wanting to point at him and wavered on whether she felt pressured to identify Cannon to police after they came to her apartment and she let them search her living room.

Bailiffs led a man and a woman out of the courtroom during Beavers’ testimony who were accused of mouthing something and flashing signs with their hands to her while she was on the stand. The same two people were also accused of doing so during testimony from the state’s key witness Mark Jackson, who is accused of being the getaway driver and identified Cannon as the shooter.

On Wednesday, Teer asked Beavers whether she remembered telling police she knew Cannon was the man in the surveillance images she identified because of his square-shaped earring, how he told her “it went down at Lee’s Pawn Shop” after he got home that night, and how Cannon cut his dreads after the looting took place.

She told him she didn’t remember what she said for virtually every question he asked, so he played the audio from her interview with homicide detectives in which she made those statements.

One of Cannon’s public defenders, Adofo Minka, peppered Beavers with questions about whether she felt pressured or intimidated by police to identify Cannon as the man in the surveillance images.

“You didn't go to the police by yourself did you?” Minka asked.

“No,” she said.

“You didn't want to go down there?” he asked.

“No,” she said.

“And this was after the police came to your house and you had watched them tackle and arrest Stephan Cannon?” he said.

“Yes,” she said.

“The same day you said you ran into your apartment where you had a baby when the police came,” he asked.

“Correct,” she said.

“Were the officers dressed in SWAT uniforms? Did they have guns? Protective things on like a vest?” he asked.

“Yes,” she said.

“And you didn't feel like you had a choice on whether or not to let them in,” Manko asked.

“No,” she said.

Beavers allowed police to search only her living room that day where Cannon lived and slept on a mattress on her floor. They found a bag containing his dreadlocks and a Nike satchel with a gun and cellphone inside.

Closing arguments were expected to begin Wednesday afternoon, and the jury was expected to begin deliberations.