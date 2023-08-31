Another St. Louis City Justice Center detainee dies

Public Safety Department spokesman Monte Chambers said the inmate died at a hospital after a medical emergency.

ST. LOUIS — Another St. Louis City Justice Center detainee has died, a little over a week after a detainee died following a medical emergency.

St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall confirmed the department's Force Investigation Unit was requested to assist the Medical Examiner's Office in investigating the death of a Justice Center detainee.

Public Safety Department spokesman Monte Chambers said at around 1 a.m., other detainees saw the detainee having a medical emergency in the infirmary. They alerted a correctional officer. Twenty minutes later, the officer called for medical assistance and 911 was called.

Chambers said medical staff "performed assessments" until paramedics arrived at 1:21 a.m., and the detainee was transported in an ambulance at around 1:32 a.m. He was later pronounced dead in a hospital around 3:35 a.m.

Officials have not released the inmate's name or a suspected cause of death.

This comes as an inmate survived an overdose incident on Wednesday.

St. Louis Fire Department officials confirm they responded to the CJC at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday after someone called 911 to report an overdose. The inmate was taken by ambulance to a hospital and returned to the facility the same day, according to Chambers.

Officials have not said whether Thursday's death is related to Wednesday's overdose.

On Aug. 20, Justice Center detainee Carlton Bernard died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital after officials said he had a medical emergency. Officials have not released his cause of death pending toxicology results but trauma was ruled out.