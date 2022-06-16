Justin Bieber postpones St. Louis concert as he recovers from syndrome that caused facial paralysis

A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

ST. LOUIS — Justin Bieber has postponed an upcoming St. Louis concert, along with the remaining dates of his U.S. Justice Tour for June and early July, as he recovers from a condition that completely paralyzed the right side of his face.

The concert had originally been scheduled for June 23 at Enterprise Center. Tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates, and details on U.S. rescheduled dates will be released soon. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase once the rescheduled date has been decided, Enterprise Center said.

"Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer," a Thursday release from Enterprise Center stated.

The multi-Grammy winner is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he said in a video he posted last week on Instagram. The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak.

The singer demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious.”

“For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” he said. The singer added, “My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.”

Bieber said he’s unsure how long he’ll take to heal. But he appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy.