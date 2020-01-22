ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 41-year-old man was found stabbed to death at his home earlier this month. Here is everything we've learned about his murder.

Justin Leeman was found stabbed to death on the porch of his home in the 700 block of Hildesheim in the afternoon of Jan. 14.

His body was found by a neighbor.

His family and friends told 5 On Your Side’s Christine Byers and Justina Coronel that they believe he may have been stabbed to death by someone who stole a car he was selling.

Leeman’s father told 5 On Your Side that police were still trying to figure out if his son was killed during a robbery.

As of Monday, police have not made any arrests in connection to Leeman’s murder.

5 On Your Side talked to one of Leeman’s friends. He said he met Leeman at a church 5 years ago and said he didn’t know anyone who would want to hurt him.

“If I could say one word to describe Justin, it would be ‘selfless’ because he was always willing to help,” said the man who did not want to be identified because the killer remains at large. “If anyone ever needed a ride to church, or anything at all, Justin would be the one I would call.

His friend said he just wanted to help people. Leeman was also known for donating about half of his salary he made as a pizza delivery driver. He donated it to Jesus in Disguise, which helps feed, clothe and find shelter and rehabilitation centers for the homeless, its founder Crystal Smith said.

Smith recalled the time when Leeman visited the ministry to deliver a computer it needed and overheard a phone call come in about a little boy who was on the street begging for money in the cold. He helped make sure the ministry brought the boy’s family food and clothing as well as find a motel for them to stay until a more permanent solution could be found, Smith said.

She thinks Leeman’s own struggles with a mental health issue inspired him to help others.

“He had a mental health issue that would have limited a lot of other people,” she said without elaborating. “But despite all that, he managed to serve at a level most normal people don’t serve at.

“He had a lot of personal struggles, and how he overcame a lot of them was taking care of the poor. When you see a family with a child standing out in the cold begging for money, your own problems pale in comparison.”

At times, Leeman would deliver clothes, blankets and other supplies to the homeless himself, Smith said.

“Justin had a heart for the poor like nobody I’ve ever seen,” she said. “It’s such a waste of a life.”

