KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The wait is over!

Justin Timberlake will perform at the Enterprise Center on Thursday. He was spotted in Kirkwood Tuesday night.

Timberlake dined at Sapore Italian Café and stopped to take a picture outside with some fans.

Brandi Marshall Buzzetta Joey B!!! First some hockey, then a little JT!! Can't make the concert in STL Thursday, so dinner at Sapore Italian Cafe will be just fine... 🎤🎼

His St. Louis show was originally scheduled for December 13, but his bruised vocal cords caused him to move several shows.

JT will perform at the Enterprise Center at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.