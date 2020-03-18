PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — Five juveniles were taken into custody after a carjacking and police pursuit ended in Pontoon Beach early Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Devin Watts said the carjacking was reported in Dellwood in north St. Louis County. St. Louis County officers spotted the car in Spanish Lake and pursued it into Illinois.

Spike strips were deployed and the car came to a stop at Route 111 near Velci Way.

No one was injured.

The call originally went out as a carjacking, but Watts said police didn't find any weapons at the scene.

