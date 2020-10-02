ST. LOUIS — Three juveniles were taken into custody after a police pursuit early Monday morning.

The pursuit of a stolen car began in Venice, Illinois and ended in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Police said the chase started in Venice, and the Granite City Police Department joined in.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department picked up the chase at Poplar Street Bridge and continued into the city. It ended in an alley between N. Leffingwell and James Cool Papa Bell avenues after the car was disabled.

Three juveniles were detained at the scene. Police recovered a stolen gray Taurus.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

