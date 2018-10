ARNOLD, Mo. – A K9 was found dead inside a mobile home fire in Arnold Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a double wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames in the 2300 block of Elm Drive around 2:30 a.m.

The resident, an elderly man, was able to escape safely. A K9 was found dead of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

