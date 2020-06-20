Racism is 'a cultural problem' at Kaldi's Coffee, former employees allege

Their concerns were publicized when Kaldi’s, like many other companies, posted a black square on Instagram. They say it rang hollow

ST. LOUIS — St. Louisans are demanding change and equality for customers and employees of Kaldi’s Coffee, where former employees tell 5 On Your Side there is a “culture of racism.”

Their concerns were publicized when Kaldi’s, like many other companies, recently posted a black square on Instagram, a small way to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Some say, for Kaldi’s, it rang hollow.

“I think it came off as tone deaf,” Chris Brown said.

Brown said he worked at the Chesterfield location for three years.

“I was the only Black team member there,” he said, adding he felt like he had to work twice as hard because of it.

He and many others who commented on Kaldi's Instagram said the company has work to do to when it comes to racial equality.

“This is a cultural problem with this company,” said a former employee named Katie.

Katie said when she worked for the company a few years ago, she witnessed a white customer berate a Black customer.

“Using racial slurs to him and finally calling the police on him for simply being outside the café,” she said.

Katie said she asked to have the racist customer banned from Kaldi’s cafes, but the company refused.

“They told me that if I ever felt unsafe I should call the police. When I said that I didn't feel comfortable calling the police when the safety of a young, Black man is involved. I was asked why not. And when I responded by quoting the most recent numbers of Black Americans killed by police, they just changed the subject,” she said.

Another former employee, who asked not to be identified, told 5 On Your Side she worked for Kaldi’s for three years and in that time had only two Black co-workers. She said they were written up for being late to work, while other employees were never punished for tardiness.

There was “definitely a culture of racism,” she said.

Kaldi's did not respond to 5 On Your Side’s request for comment via email, phone or Instagram direct message. But they did say on Instagram they're listening and learning.

The company's most recent post says in part, “Kaldi's believes in racial equality and is committed to standing against racism in the communities we serve because Black Lives Matter.”

The post goes on to say the company will continue to support a nonprofit that provides homes for families in north St. Louis.

Their critics say it's not enough.