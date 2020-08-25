Kanye West cannot be on Missouri ballot

The Missouri Secretary of State's Office said West's petition did not have enough valid signatures

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Musician and presidential hopeful Kanye West cannot be on the ballot in Missouri for the Nov. 3 general election, according to Secretary of State John Ashcroft's office.

Ashcroft's office issued a letter to West on Tuesday, telling him his petition for president was insufficient. West's petition had 6,557 valid signatures of the required 10,000.

West submitted paperwork to appear on the ballot in Missouri for November’s general election last month. He planned to run as an independent.

He announced his candidacy earlier this summer. He failed to meet the requirements in Wisconsin but will appear on the ballot in Oklahoma.