ST. LOUIS – Missourians know and love the Katy Trail, let’s help it win this year’s ‘Great Places in America: People’s Choice’ award.

The Katy Trail is up against four other places: Uncas Leap Heritage Area in Norwich, Connecticut, Tampa, Florida’s Riverwalk, the Detroit Riverfront, and the Navy Yard in Washington D.C.

Last year’s winner was the Greenville Health System Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville, South Carolina.

Click here to vote! You have until November 2.

© 2018 KSDK