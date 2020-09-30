Kawasaki adds additional assembly lines, 110 jobs at Maryville facility

“Kawasaki is a great company that is bringing 110 quality jobs to Missouri,” Governor Mike Parson said

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. announced plans to add an additional line to its assembly department and start up two more lines on a second shift at the facility in Maryville.

Those plans will create 110 additional jobs, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Kawasaki manufactures small industrial gasoline engines for lawn, garden and turf products worldwide. The addition of the three assembly lines will enable the company to continue to practice social distancing and provide more options to working parents with children doing online learning, the release stated.

“Kawasaki is a great company that is bringing 110 quality jobs to Missouri,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. “Not only will these jobs bring more opportunities to the area, but the company’s use of the Customized Training Program demonstrates a dedication to developing a highly skilled workforce.”

The company will be using the Missouri One Start Customized Training Program to give employees training tailored to their specific needs. The program works directly with businesses to develop customized training in a variety of fields.

“We have used Missouri One Start programs for close to thirty years,” said Anita Coulter, Vice President of Operations for Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. “It has allowed Kawasaki’s employees to obtain enhanced skills and knowledge for the growth we have experienced in more advanced technology and automation.”

