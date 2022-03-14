Keeping the 314 Day spirit alive after 3/14

Once the festivities come to an end, how do we keep the spirit of creating a better St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS — The 314 Day celebration lasted for several days, culminating on Monday, March 14. Once the festivities come to an end, how do we keep the spirit of creating a better St. Louis? People who came out to celebrate have some ideas and so does a local elected official.

First, 5 On Your Side went out to ask what you love about St. Louis.

"It's the people and the Cardinals,” Ryan Anthony replied. "It's such a unifying culture that no other city in America has. It's really special here."

5 On Your Side also wanted to know what you would like to see improved after 314 Day is over.

"Improve our schools, help with entrepreneurship, as far as lending for people that would otherwise not have resources to create businesses,” Ebony Beattle said.

"I'd like to see a lot of new development in the city of St. Louis. Obviously, West County is a really nice place, lots of development going on but we’re here to make an impact and give back to the city of St. Louis,” Anthony added.

Board of Aldermen President, Lewis Reed agrees city leaders have work to do.

"We need better, more high-paying jobs for people in communities that have been long under-invested in,” Reed said.

He believes there's a direct relationship between people not having access to resources and people turning to violence.

"Once we begin to address all of those socio-economic issues, we will see a better public safety picture," he said.

Which only adds to the rich culture and pride of the city the 314 calls home.

Reed recalls when the organizers of 314 Day came up with this concept years ago. He's glad to see what it's grown into and the pride that inspires so many to keep highlighting the best of St. Louis.