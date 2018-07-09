ST. LOUIS — Preparing for rain may mean umbrellas and rain boots. But what about your home? Is it ready to shed the rain? Or will it leak?

"When you have this much rain coming in this big of a hurry I guarantee there will be people who never had water in their basement there going to lose their minds because they got a little or a lot of water in there. That's not unusual when we have a sudden on slot of rain especially when the ground is dry the ground shrinks and pulls away from the foundation it just creates a water path," said Norm Tyler of Sage Home Inspections.

Norm suggests checking your sump pump make sure its operational. Check your roof for missing shingles and flashing that has come loose. Finally, clear your gutters and down spouts.

Gravity is your friend, get the water away from your house. You can't wish it up hill when you're doing your down spouts and extensions.

