MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Good news for Kemoll’s lovers! The iconic restaurant will reopen in its new location in Maryland Heights on Tuesday.

The new 8,000 square-foot restaurant will pay homage to its 93-year legacy and serve many of the top-selling Sicilian dishes customers have known and loved throughout the years. Kemoll’s Chop House will also serve entrees such as, in-house dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood and an array of decadent salads, appetizers, desserts, wines and spirits.

Kemoll’s Chop House is in the former Dierdorf and Hart’s restaurants in Westport Plaza – just across from the Trainwreck Saloon.

The restaurant will start out being open Monday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. They also plan to start lunch service soon.

Kemoll’s is one of the oldest family-owned restaurants in St. Louis. It first opened on North Grand Boulevard in 1927. It was in the One Metropolitan Square for 30 years with beautiful views of the Lou.

Mark Cusumano said he sees an opportunity for fine dining at Westport Plaza.