ST. LOUIS – After spending 30 years in downtown St. Louis, an iconic restaurant is leaving.

Kemoll’s announced it’ll leave downtown St. Louis early next year. But don’t worry the restaurant plans to reopen in Westport Plaza, according to owner Marc Cusumano.

Cusumano said he sees an opportunity for fine dining at Westport Plaza.

The restaurant is one of the oldest family-owned restaurants in St. Louis. It first opened on North Grand Boulevard in 1927. It’s been at One Metropolitan Square for the last 30 years where it’s been known for its beautiful view of the Lou. It’ll close at the end of January 2019.

Kemoll’s will move into the former spot of Dierdorf & Hart’s at 323 Westport Plaza and will be renamed ‘Kemoll’s Chop House.’ It's expected to open sometime in February.

