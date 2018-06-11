ST. LOUIS — After her big Knockout Round win on The Voice, Kennedy Holmes caught up with 5 On Your Side from her hotel in LA, squeezing us in before wardrobe fitting.

"You're just like wow, this is actually happening, I'm actually here in this moment,” Kennedy said.

She’s working on a new song for next week’s live shows, and she says it’s so fast-paced, sometimes Jennifer Hudson has to remind her to breathe.

"Yeah, you just have to take a second to, phew, breathe in, breathe out,” Kennedy said.

But her teachers at John Burroughs will be happy to learn she's still finding time for school.

"They schedule it to the point where like we get our school work done,” Kennedy said. “They have a teacher here that gets all of our assignments."

Some of her new classmates are her competition.

"Everyone here is extremely nice, I know that. At one point I couldn't figure out a note.. They listened to the song I was singing, and they gave me something that really worked, so everyone's really supportive of each other even though it is a competition,” she said.

She's succeeding at every turn, building a fan base across the country and here in St. Louis. They all want to know more about her!

Erika Forrest posted in our 5 On Your Side‘Fans of St. Louis’ own Kennedy Holmes’ Facebook group. She asked who Kennedy’s inspiration is.

"Since I was, like, very little would have to be Beyonce. I just want to do something along the lines of what she does,” Kennedy said.

You can vote for Kennedy starting next week during the live shows!

© 2018 KSDK