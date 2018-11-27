HOLLYWOOD — Kennedy Holmes closed out 'The Voice' Monday night with another stunning performance.

The 13-year-old moved on to the top 11 last week with her performance of 'Wind Beneath My Wings' by Bette Midler. On Monday, she was the last performer and belted out Whitney Houston's classic "The Greatest Love Of All".

Here is a little clip from the show's Twitter account:

Whitney Houston must be SO PROUD of @imkennedyholmes singing “The Greatest Love Of All!” She’s owning it, y’all! pic.twitter.com/giI7n7ieNr — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 27, 2018

You can vote for Kennedy 10 times on the app and another 10 times on the website. Voting closes at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

And Monday night at 10, Art Holliday will show you the story will show you the story of Lexi Krekorian, an Illinois native chasing her dream on a new Netflix show after failing to turn any chairs on 'The Voice'

