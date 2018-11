HOLLYWOOD — Kennedy Holmes was back to wowing her fans on 'The Voice' Monday night.

The 13-year-old earned a spot in the top 13 last week with her performance of 'Halo' by Beyonce, and this week she showed off her skills with 'Wind Beneath My Wings'.

If you missed it, here is a little taste from the show's Twitter account:

Did you ever know that @imkennedyholmes' take on “Wind Beneath My Wings” by @BetteMidler is PERFECTION? Well now ya do! #VoiceTop13 pic.twitter.com/msycNMUurA — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 20, 2018

If you want to help her keep moving on in the competition, you can vote on The Voice app, or by clicking here. Voting closes Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

