ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County Police Department is getting a furry new member of the force for free.

The St. Louis County K-9 unit was one member short after one of their other members, Ivan, recently retires. It would be two years before the department would have the funds for a new dog, so the Three Rivers Kennel Club stepped up to pick up the tab.

Three Rivers is paid for the cost of Kelso, a Belgian Malinois, and all the training required for him to join the force.

Kelso will be partnered with Officer John Wolf. The duo already completed a six-week training course, and Kelso will go home with Officer Wolf every night.

Wolf said Kelso likes to do normal dog activities like play fetch and go for walks, but what he likes the most is training.

