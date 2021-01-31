Firefighters said there were multiple attempts to start the fire in an occupied first-floor apartment

ST. LOUIS — An apartment fire early Saturday morning is being investigated as suspicious, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Russ Richter said firefighters received a call around 7:55 a.m. for a fire at the Kinnerly Maffitt Apartments in the 4400 block of Kennerly Avenue, just south of the intersection of N. Newstead and St. Louis avenues in The Ville neighborhood.

Firefighters said there were multiple attempts to start the fire in an occupied first-floor apartment.

Evidence technicians from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded just before 9 a.m. to process the scene.