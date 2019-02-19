ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A segment of the Keystone pipeline that was shut down in early February when a leak was discovered in Missouri is now back in service.

Terry Cunha of pipeline operator TransCanada Corp. says the segment from Steele City, Nebraska, to Patoka, Illinois, was restarted Thursday morning.

A leak was discovered Feb. 6 near the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says 12 barrels of crude oil, or 504 gallons (1,908 liters), have been removed from the release site. Also, 1,087 barrels of oil/water mix and 1,069 cubic yards of soil were removed.

The DNR says initial sampling of nearby private wells showed no impact from the leak. The agency says final cleanup will be completed over the next several days.

