Kids can learn about the election process at this St. Louis area attraction

The Magic House said it is inviting families to learn more about the electoral process with a visit to the museum's Star-Spangled Center on Nov. 2 or Nov. 3

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A popular attraction for kids in the St. Louis area will expand its hours on Election Day this year.

The Magic House said it is inviting families to learn more about the electoral process with a visit to the museum's Star-Spangled Center on Nov. 2 or Nov. 3 from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

According to a release from The Magic House, there will be expanded activities to bring the election process alive for future leaders, young voters can create their own voter registration cards and cast their ballots as well as create their own campaign buttons and election posters.

There will be opportunities to learn more about government and American history by exploring the museum’s Star-Spangled Center, an interactive civic education exhibit featuring a legislative chamber, a courtroom and a replica Oval Office — including an interactive exhibit where kids can see when they would be eligible to run for president.

The release said voting and Election Day activities are free with museum admission and reservations are required.

For more information, call or text 314-822-8900 or visit The Magic House online.