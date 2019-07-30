MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - There's nothing better than a cold glass of lemonade on a hot summer day.

Eight-year-old Sawyer Sumner and four friends opened a lemonade stand Tuesday morning in Maryland Heights and business was booming.

The best part – the boys aren’t keeping the money for themselves. Instead they're donating all of it to Blake and Brody Carlton's ‘Wish to Walk Program.’ The boys have cerebral palsy and recently underwent spinal surgery, allowing them to take their first steps.

They both need to attend an intense three-week therapy program in Texas. The kids raised $754 in three hours.

If you’d like to learn more about or donate to the Wish to Walk program click here.