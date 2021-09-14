How many kids have tested positive for COVID-19 where you live?

5 On Your Side has gathered the latest data for the state of Missouri

ST. LOUIS — School districts in Missouri continue to see additional cases of COVID-19 across the St. Louis area, though the rate of new cases decreased in the last two weeks.

The fast-spreading Delta variant, combined with low vaccination rates across Missouri, created a new wave of the COVID-19 outbreak that began in June and still persists. One difference this time: Children are more prone to get sick.

According to Missouri’s dashboard, the data reflects COVID-19 activity among all school-aged residents, including non-public school students, in each school district’s geographical boundary. The data is for ages 5 to 19.

Cases reported by school districts may differ from the numbers below because not every child in the school's boundary is enrolled in a public school.

Here are the district boundaries with the most COVID-19 cases in the state of Missouri. Several St. Louis area districts are among the highest in the state. The following numbers are based on the most recent data, which began on Aug. 25 and ended Sep. 7, 2021.

St. Louis City School District boundary: 178

Enrolled students last school year: 23,854



Kansas City 33 School District boundary: 175

Enrolled students last school year: 15,370



Wentzville School District boundary: 96

Enrolled students last school year: 17,736



Fort Zumwalt R-II School District boundary: 90

Enrolled students: 18,300



North Kansas City 74 School District boundary: 88

Enrolled students: 20,309



Hazelwood School District boundary: 86

Enrolled students last school year: 17,825



Parkway C-2 School District boundary: 67+

Enrolled students: 17,934



Blue Springs R-IV School District boundary: 66

Enrolled students last school year: 14,500



Ferguson-Florissant R-II School District boundary: 65

Enrolled students: 10,365



Lee's Summit R-VII School District boundary: 62

Enrolled students: 17.805



Springfield R-XII School District boundary: 62

Enrolled students last school year: 25,532



Independence 30 School District boundary: 60

Enrolled students: 15,143



Jefferson City Public School District boundary: 58

Enrolled students last school year: 9,067



St. Joseph School District boundary: 55

Enrolled students: 11,663