How many kids have tested positive for COVID-19 where you live?

ST. LOUIS — School districts in Missouri continue to see additional cases of COVID-19 across the St. Louis area, though the rate of new cases decreased in the last two weeks.
The fast-spreading Delta variant, combined with low vaccination rates across Missouri, created a new wave of the COVID-19 outbreak that began in June and still persists. One difference this time: Children are more prone to get sick.
According to Missouri’s dashboard, the data reflects COVID-19 activity among all school-aged residents, including non-public school students, in each school district’s geographical boundary. The data is for ages 5 to 19.
Cases reported by school districts may differ from the numbers below because not every child in the school's boundary is enrolled in a public school.
Here are the district boundaries with the most COVID-19 cases in the state of Missouri. Several St. Louis area districts are among the highest in the state. The following numbers are based on the most recent data, which began on Aug. 25 and ended Sep. 7, 2021.
St. Louis City School District boundary: 178
Enrolled students last school year: 23,854
Kansas City 33 School District boundary: 175
Enrolled students last school year: 15,370
Wentzville School District boundary: 96
Enrolled students last school year: 17,736
Fort Zumwalt R-II School District boundary: 90
Enrolled students: 18,300
North Kansas City 74 School District boundary: 88
Enrolled students: 20,309
Hazelwood School District boundary: 86
Enrolled students last school year: 17,825
Parkway C-2 School District boundary: 67+
Enrolled students: 17,934
Blue Springs R-IV School District boundary: 66
Enrolled students last school year: 14,500
Ferguson-Florissant R-II School District boundary: 65
Enrolled students: 10,365
Lee's Summit R-VII School District boundary: 62
Enrolled students: 17.805
Springfield R-XII School District boundary: 62
Enrolled students last school year: 25,532
Independence 30 School District boundary: 60
Enrolled students: 15,143
Jefferson City Public School District boundary: 58
Enrolled students last school year: 9,067
St. Joseph School District boundary: 55
Enrolled students: 11,663
As for the entire state, the cumulative total of coronavirus cases is 653,474 as of Tuesday morning, according to data on the COVID-19 dashboard. Missouri's seven-day positivity rate is at 11.1%.