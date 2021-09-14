x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

How many kids have tested positive for COVID-19 where you live?

5 On Your Side has gathered the latest data for the state of Missouri
Credit: Missouri Dept. of Health & Senior Services
Missouri Dept. of Health & Senior Services

ST. LOUIS — School districts in Missouri continue to see additional cases of COVID-19 across the St. Louis area, though the rate of new cases decreased in the last two weeks.

The fast-spreading Delta variant, combined with low vaccination rates across Missouri, created a new wave of the COVID-19 outbreak that began in June and still persists. One difference this time: Children are more prone to get sick.

According to Missouri’s dashboard, the data reflects COVID-19 activity among all school-aged residents, including non-public school students, in each school district’s geographical boundary. The data is for ages 5 to 19.

Cases reported by school districts may differ from the numbers below because not every child in the school's boundary is enrolled in a public school.

Here are the district boundaries with the most COVID-19 cases in the state of Missouri. Several St. Louis area districts are among the highest in the state. The following numbers are based on the most recent data, which began on Aug. 25 and ended Sep. 7, 2021.

St. Louis City School District boundary: 178
Enrolled students last school year: 23,854

Kansas City 33 School District boundary: 175
Enrolled students last school year: 15,370

Wentzville School District boundary: 96
Enrolled students last school year: 17,736

Fort Zumwalt R-II School District boundary: 90
Enrolled students: 18,300

North Kansas City 74 School District boundary: 88
Enrolled students: 20,309

Hazelwood School District boundary: 86
Enrolled students last school year: 17,825

Parkway C-2 School District boundary: 67+
Enrolled students: 17,934

Blue Springs R-IV School District boundary: 66
Enrolled students last school year: 14,500

Ferguson-Florissant R-II School District boundary: 65
Enrolled students: 10,365

Lee's Summit R-VII School District boundary: 62
Enrolled students: 17.805

Springfield R-XII School District boundary: 62
Enrolled students last school year: 25,532

Independence 30 School District boundary: 60
Enrolled students: 15,143

Jefferson City Public School District boundary: 58
Enrolled students last school year: 9,067

St. Joseph School District boundary: 55
Enrolled students: 11,663

As for the entire state, the cumulative total of coronavirus cases is 653,474 as of Tuesday morning, according to data on the COVID-19 dashboard. Missouri's seven-day positivity rate is at 11.1%.

   

Related Articles