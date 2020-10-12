Judge to dismiss St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from McCloskey case

The couple's attorneys argued Gardner's emailed solicitations for campaign contributions demonstrated she and her office have a personal interest in the case

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge is expected to dismiss St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her office from prosecuting the McCloskey case, a source familiar with the case confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

About six weeks ago, the attorneys for Mark and Patricia McCloskey argued their motion to disqualify Gardner and her office from the case, saying her emailed solicitations for campaign contributions demonstrated she and her office have a personal interest in the case and jeopardized the McCloskeys’ right to a fair trial.

Once dismissed, a special prosecutor will need to be appointed to handle the case.

Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson has offered to pardon the McCloskeys should they be found guilty of a crime, saying the state’s Castle Doctrine allows people to use lethal force to protect their private property.

In the campaign emails in question, Gardner mentions the president and governor’s criticisms, accusing them of “fighting for the two who pointed guns at citizens during the Black Lives Matter protests.” One of the emails was sent 48 hours after she announced she was charging the couple. She raised more than $17,000 between July 17 and July 23, which is when the emails were sent.

In her response to the McCloskeys' motion to disqualify her, Gardner argues “not a single word in either campaign email (indicates) whether she would prosecute the defendants and how she might pursue an outcome in that case.” She argued the emails were intended to “fight back against the unprecedented level of verbal attacks from prominent Republicans and right wing media…”

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.