Kim Gardner to step down as circuit attorney Tuesday, weeks earlier than previously expected

Gardner was due in court Tuesday for another hearing in Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's effort to remove her from office.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner will step down on Tuesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's office confirmed.

The governor's office confirmed they received an email Tuesday morning that Gardner would be leaving office later in the day. She had previously announced she would be resigning on June 1.

It is unclear if Tuesday's court hearing would continue as scheduled.

On Friday, Wesley Bell's office released a statement that said he would be helping Gardner, per her request.

Gardner’s office has been under mounting pressure after contempt of court hearings, staff attorney resignations, and the handling of high-profile cases.

In one case, a 17-year-old volleyball player was critically injured in a crash caused by a suspect who was supposed to be on house arrest.

Janae Edmondson and her family were walking back to their hotel in downtown St. Louis on Feb. 28 when police said 21-year-old Daniel Riley sped down St. Charles Street, failed to brake, hit several cars and pinned Edmondson. Edmundson lost both of her legs in the crash.

The I-Team reported that Riley had violated his GPS monitoring conditions at least 90 times since he was first charged with armed criminal action and robbery in September 2020.

After a steady stream of resignations, the ranks of assistant prosecutors in Gardner's office are almost entirely depleted. At last report, she has just one prosecutor on staff who can handle violent felony trials, and they're each saddled with staggering burdens of hundreds of case files.