LIVE-Kim Potter Trial, Day 3: State resumes building case

On Thursday the prosecution team was warned by Judge Regina Chu to watch evidence repetition as they focused on the crash that followed Daunte Wright's death.

MINNEAPOLIS — Defense requests mistrial, Judge Chu denies

North Memorial Ambulance supervisor, paramedic detail Daunte Wright's condition as they worked to save his life

Three police officers, two from Brooklyn Center and one from Champlin, describe hectic scene

Wright's girlfriend Alayna Albrecht-Payton describes fatal police encounter



Video of Kim Potter's reaction to shooting Daunte Wright played in court

On Friday morning the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter will enter the third day of testimony.

Potter faces one count of first and one count of second-degree manslaughter in the April 11, 2021 shooting of Daunte Wright following a traffic stop.

Thursday saw a number of witnesses on the stand, including Wright's girlfriend, paramedics and police officers who responded to the scene following the shooting, and an elderly woman whose vehicle was struck by Wright's car after he was shot.

Alayna Albrecht-Payton, Wright's girlfriend, was the first to face questioning from prosecutors. She spoke about their relationship, and the events that led up to the shooting.

Patricia Lundgren, 84, was next on the stand. She told the court about how she and her 86-year-old husband's vehicle was hit by Wright's car as it crossed the centerline on 63rd Avenue in Brooklyn Center, Wright's foot still on the gas pedal. Lundgren said her husband is now in hospice care with “lots of problems…lots worse since the accident.”

Her daughter took the stand next, and confirmed the crash had devastating impact on her father.

Brooklyn Center police officer Alan Salvosa told the courtroom he heard about a traffic stop involving a warrant over his radio and responded as backup. Jurors watched as Salvosa's body and squad car cameras captured the devastating crash and the chaos that ensued.

Champlin police officer Daniel Irish testified that he arrived to back up Salvosa, saying he joined other officers trying to safely approach Wright’s vehicle, uncertain if anyone was armed inside. Irish told the court as soon as he determined Wright was unconscious, he and other officers pulled him out and laid him on the ground.

Irish said he checked Wright for injuries, locating his gunshot wound and performed life-saving measures. He told he jury when paramedics arrived they told him to stop attempting to resuscitate Wright, and Irish assumed that direction meant he was dead.

Officer Jeffery Sommers’ story seemed to align with that of both Salvosa and Irish. After arriving and determining Wright was not a threat, he assisted with CPR until paramedics arrived.

When paramedics took over, Sommers said he was tasked with scene security.

The final witnesses called by the prosecution Thursday were two paramedics, Mike Morelock and Dustin Johnson. They testified about their attempts to save Wright's life at the scene of the shooting. Once the medics had decided that there was nothing else they could do, they pronounced Wright dead at the scene and shifted their efforts to caring for the others injured after Wright's vehicle crashed.

As the day came to a close defense attorney Paul Engh asked Judge Chu for a mistrial, claiming the defense was “concerned with the presentation of the state’s case,” and that an “unending” amount of time was spent on prejudicial evidence that he said lacked relevance to what really matters in the case.”

Prosecutor Matthew Frank told Judge Chu the evidence presented goes toward the state’s Blakely evidence, which they need to prove aggravating factors to get a lengthier sentence than state guidelines call for if there is a guilty verdict. He told Chu he didn’t believe the presentation of any of the state’s evidence rose to the level of a mistrial.

Judge Chu denied the defense’s motion.

Court is scheduled to resume Friday morning at 10 a.m.