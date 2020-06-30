How to send cards, notes to Kinloch firefighter seriously injured in Applebee's shooting

The Kinloch Fire Protection District announced it is starting a ‘Cards for Arlydia’ program and asking people to send cards, notes and pictures for Bufford

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The community continues to show support for a Kinloch firefighter who was injured during a shooting at a St. Louis County Applebee’s.

Arlydia Bufford was among three women who were shot inside the Applebee’s on St. Charles Rock Road in St. John on June 23. One of the women in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene. The other is expected to survive.

Bufford is 20 years old and has been with Kinloch Fire Protection District since late 2019.

The Kinloch Fire Protection District announced it is starting a ‘Cards for Arlydia’ program and asking people to send cards, notes and pictures for Bufford to read and look at during her recovery.

Cards can be sent to:

Cards for Arlydia

C/O Kinloch Fire Protection District

4684 Martin Luther King Blvd

Kinloch, MO 63140

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Bufford. As of June 29, more than $25,000 of the $100,000 goal has been raised.

On Sunday, Bufford’s family held a fundraiser to help with her medical bills.

"I mean she would give you the shirt off her back, she grew up wanting to be a firefighter and actually had almost a full ride to Lamar Owens College for softball and she chose firefighting over that," Arlydia’s mom Rebecca said.

Applebee’s shooting

Bufford was having dinner with her co-worker, a fire captain, after finishing up some training when the shooting occurred.