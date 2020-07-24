Firefighter shot at St. Louis County Applebee's in June released from hospital

According to the Kinloch Fire Protection District, Arlydia Bufford was released from the hospital late last week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Kinloch firefighter who was shot at a St. Louis County Applebee’s in June was recently released from the hospital.

According to the Kinloch Fire Protection District, Arlydia Bufford was released from the hospital late last week. She is continuing to recover and undergoing physical therapy at a rehabilitation center in the area.

“Arlydia has a long road ahead of her and we stand commit to seeing her through. Please continue the positive thoughts and prayers, they are working!” a spokesperson for the Kinloch Fire Protection District said.

Bufford is 20 years old and has been with the Kinloch Fire Protection District since late 2019.

The Kinloch Fire Protection District set up a 'Cards for Arlydia' program where people can send cards, notes and pictures for her to look at and read during her recovery.

Get well cards for Bufford can be sent to:

Cards for Arlydia

C/O Kinloch Fire Protection District

5684 Martin Luther King Blvd

Kinloch, MO 63140

Applebee’s shooting

The shooting happened on June 23 inside the Applebee’s on St. Charles Rock Road in St. John. Three women were shot – one of them died at the scene.

Bufford was having dinner with her co-worker, a fire captain, after finishing up some training when the shooting occurred.

Police said they have not been able to find a connection between the suspect, 28-year-old Courtney Washington, and victims and they still do not know why he shot the women. Washington of St. Ann has been charged with first-degree murder and two other crimes. He’s being held on a $1 million, cash-only bond.