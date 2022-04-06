7 rescued from carnival ride in Kirkwood after malfunction

Seven people in total were trapped on the broken ride, with three of them stuck 40 feet in the air.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Seven people had to be rescued by firefighters Friday night after a carnival ride broke down while they were inside.

According to the Kirkwood Fire Department, the call came out just before 10 p.m. for people trapped on a ride at St. Peterfest on Argonne Drive. Seven people were stuck in two cars of the ride. Three of them were inside a car that was about 40 feet in the air and the other four were at the bottom.

Firefighters secured the ride and used an aerial device to reach the riders and bring them down. No one was injured in the incident.

"Crews, utilizing their training in technical rescue, quickly and efficiently secured the ride and extricated all 7 occupants without injury," the department stated in a Facebook post.