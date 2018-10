KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Kirkwood police are reaching out to homeowners and business owners for help in solving crimes.

They’re announcing a new Kirkwood Community Camera program and are asking anyone with security cameras if they would be willing to register with the department.

Police would not have access with your camera, but it will help them find security footage if a crime is committed in the area.

If you would like to sign up, you can find more information here.

