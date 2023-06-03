Kirkwood police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

Lawrence "LJ" Mintzlaff has cognitive disabilities and is considered a runaway, police said.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Kirkwood police are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy who they said has cognitive disabilities.

The Kirkwood Police Department said on Saturday that it is searching for Lawrence "LJ" Mintzlaff, who was reported missing from his home on Craig Forest Lane. Police said this is considered a runaway case.

Mintzlaff was last seen riding his red bike and wearing a white shirt and black shorts.