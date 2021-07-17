Kirkwood police looking for missing 82-year-old man

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Kirkwood police are looking for an 82-year-old man who went missing from an assisted living facility Saturday morning.

Police said Cornell Allmon was last seen in his room at Bethesda Dilworth on Big Bend Road at around 4 a.m., but when they went back to check on him at around 8:15, he was gone.

The missing person report said he suffers from prostate cancer and anorexia. He is about 6-foot-4 and 130 points with black hair and brown eyes. He is possibly wearing a gray T-shirt and gray sweatpants.