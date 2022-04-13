Kirkwood police say man tried to entice girls into his van Tuesday afternoon

Anyone with information or security video of the area at the time is asked to call Detective Brianne Stever at 314-984-6914.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Police are looking for a man they said tried to entice girls into his van in Kirkwood Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release, the Kirkwood Police Department said the incidents happened between 3:45 and 4:45 p.m. near North Geyer Road and Essex Avenue. Police said a man in a dark-colored minivan twice attempted to entice two girls that were walking in the area to get into his van.

Police said the girls refused both times, and that the man left the area.

Police described the man as heavyset, about 40 to 50 years old with a reddish-brown beard. The van was described as a dark-colored, possibly blue, minivan with a trailer hitch.

Police also urged parents to talk to their children about what to do when approached by a stranger: leave the area and report the activity to an adult.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides the following tips for what to teach your children in instances like these: